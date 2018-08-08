13 Makeup Products That Give Newscasters Confidence On Camera

The men and women who deliver our news broadcasts are like part of our families: They're the first voices we hear upon rising. We eat dinner while listening to their evening updates, and they put us to bed right before The Tonight Show comes on. Even though the daily news reel is predominantly about the facts, there is pressure to look consistent with a job that brings your face into millions of homes every day.
"When you're not worrying about your face or that annoying stray hair falling into your eyes on set, it frees up your mind to concentrate on the content you're delivering," Laura Keller, a Wall Street reporter at Bloomberg News tells us. "Breaking down a complicated story requires great intensity. We're here to deliver an important service — thoughtful news updates people need to know."
These days, broadcast makeup isn't the caked-on foundation and dried-out powder that likely comes to mind. Newswomen are taking a more modern approach. We probably won't be seeing a bouffant and cat-eye combo on the 6 p.m. broadcast anytime soon, but anchors are slowly but surely wearing the beauty looks that make them feel good in front of the camera. (Already the news anchor bob is a thing of the past, thanks to bold women wearing their hair in pixies and natural curls.)
When newscasters are doing their own faces (or sitting in the chair), they're using the same products that we obsess over at home. Take a look inside three newscasters' makeup bags, ahead.