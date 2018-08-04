Superhero Rihanna Saved The Day After Her MUA's Kit Went Missing

Update: I received my kits ????? Still don’t know what exactly happened, all I know is as soon you all had my back I got a message saying the bags were on their way? Im so grateful for friends like you! THANK YOU!! —-PLEASE HELP! yesterday a makeup artist's worst nightmare happened to me. @klm airlines has lost both my kit luggages with my entire work life in them! They have yet to contact me. I have filed a report but I cannot get in touch with anyone. Today I waited 40min on hold and then the phone hung up. This is so frustrating not to mention so sad ? I have tools in there I've collected for the past 14 years that are irreplaceable! Please if you know anyone at @klm Please tag them I need help trying to located these 2 luggages that are my life!! Also please help me by going to there last post and tagging me?? xx

A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono) on Aug 1, 2018 at 6:26am PDT