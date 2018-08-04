Superhero Rihanna Saved The Day After Her MUA’s Kit Went Missing

Rihanna is officially queen of the skies after helping her makeup artist when an airline lost her luggage.
Fenty Beauty’s global makeup artist Priscilla Ono was understandably distressed when she got off a flight with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines only to discover that two bags containing her professional makeup products and tools had been misplaced.
When she couldn’t get answers from the airline, Ono took to social media to solve the problem. Ono posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, explaining her frustrating situation in the caption: “@klm airlines has lost both my kit luggages with my entire work life in them! They have yet to contact me. I have filed a report but I cannot get in touch with anyone. Today I waited 40 min on hold and then the phone hung up. This is so frustrating not to mention so sad.”
Update: I received my kits ????? Still don’t know what exactly happened, all I know is as soon you all had my back I got a message saying the bags were on their way? Im so grateful for friends like you! THANK YOU!! —-PLEASE HELP! yesterday a makeup artist's worst nightmare happened to me. @klm airlines has lost both my kit luggages with my entire work life in them! They have yet to contact me. I have filed a report but I cannot get in touch with anyone. Today I waited 40min on hold and then the phone hung up. This is so frustrating not to mention so sad ? I have tools in there I've collected for the past 14 years that are irreplaceable! Please if you know anyone at @klm Please tag them I need help trying to located these 2 luggages that are my life!! Also please help me by going to there last post and tagging me?? xx
Ono implored her followers to help her get the airline’s attention by commenting on their account and tagging her. Many fans came to her aid, including the queen of everything under (and in) the sky, Rihanna.
Rihanna’s reply to Ono was a simple “Got u sis.” But she had a few more words for the airline, commenting on one of KLM’s recent Instagram pictures: “Sorry @KLM but my makeup artist @priscillaono traveled with your airline and has yet to receive or hear anything about her missing luggage from your company! We have a big production starting tomorrow and maybe some help from you would be nice as her work kit went missing on her flight with you. Thank you!”
Ono ultimately got her bags back, hearing from the airline soon after Rihanna commented. Coincidental timing? I think not.
Refinery29 has reached out to Priscilla Ono and KLM. We will update this story with any new information.
