The deeper you dive into the mystery of NXIVM, the more horrors you find. That's why Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum was so shocked to discover how large of a role his costar Allison Mack allegedly played in the saga. Mack has been arrested for sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. While she's pled not guilty to the charges, the plot continues to thicken.
Rosenbaum recently appeared on Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend, where he was asked about the recent allegations against Mack.
"All I can say is this: When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional," he said. "She was just a great girl, great actress."
However, he did remember her being into certain self-help techniques. But, he "didn't listen" to it.
"I just remember thinking, 'Oh that sounds a little culty. That's not for me.' I don't know. I never thought about it…I felt like it was such a shock to hear these things. I just didn't believe it."
While the person detailed in recent allegations is not the person Rosenbaum says he knew during their time together on Smallville, he does have a theory for how Mack ended up embroiled in such a strange saga.
"She's like a lot of actresses or actors — you want attention. We want approval," he suggested. "She found something that she thought would probably give her that, and I don't think that's what she was doing when I knew her. I mean, this was years ago. But ultimately, inadvertently, she got into something that was bigger than her."
Notably, Mack stands accused of finding, recruiting, and controlling the women who joined NXIVM leader Keith Raniere's inner circle, DOS (Dominus Obsequious Sororium, or Master Over Slave Women), as sex slaves.
"It just makes me sad to know someone who really was a sweetheart could be capable of something like this," Rosenbaum added. "I don't know the whole story."
