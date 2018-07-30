On the finale of Total Bellas this weekend, Nikki Bella and John Cena officially canceled their May 5 wedding. The Bella/Cena breakup is getting a little confusing, so let's recap: the longtime couple of the wrestling world broke up in April, releasing a statement via Instagram that confirmed the split. But, on the Total Bellas timeline, they were just recovering from a different nasty split. (The earlier split occurred in real time in January.) So, the world watched Cena and Bella break up via TMZ headlines — Cena made a few heartbreaking statements on Today and Bella shared a long YouTube confessional about their split — while Total Bellas told a totally different story.
On Total Bellas this weekend, the April breakup finally unfurled. The news of the separation occurs mostly over the phone, when Bella calls sister Brie Bella to let her know that they're thinking about calling off the wedding. Brie admits that, this time around, she's not all that shocked.
"I feel like they're in two different parts of their lives," Brie tells the camera.
The split boils down to Bella, actually, which is interesting because earlier Cena was the main perpetrator in the breakup. (Cena didn't want kids, which was the reason for their January breakup.) Bella says she's simply not ready.
"I definitely feel like I haven't been myself in a long time," she says. "When I heal myself and figure out what's wrong with me, he will be there. And if he's not, then it's not meant to be." (Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Bella and Cena for further comment.)
Their relationship, to be clear, is still open-ended. In her June YouTube "update," Bella said that she and Cena are still in contact, and that he's been helping her through her current personal growth spurt. He's filming a movie in China right now, actually — a movie called Project X. And Total Bellas is officially on hiatus, which means that, when it returns, Cena and Bella may very well have revved the relationship engine again.
