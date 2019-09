Inside The Battle Between Les Moonves & The Woman Who Controls CBS

Redstone filed a countersuit , alleging that the complaint was not filed due to any impending threat, but “Les Moonves has tired of having a controlling shareholder.” Among other issues with stock dividends that would cause National Amusements to lose its controlling interest in the company, the complaint details a few items that fit into a toxic culture at CBS (which is detailed further in Farrow’s story ). The first is Moonves’ apparently strong dislike for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, and his concerns about Bakish’s role after the proposed merger. The second is a fight over the removal of CBS board member Charles Gifford, who reportedly grabbed Redstone’s face at the Super Bowl while directing her to listen to him. When he later discovered Redstone did not appreciate that, he told her it was “how he treats his daughters when he wants their attention,” and that he “meant no offense.” According to the suit, Redstone informed him she was not his daughter, but the vice chair of CBS. Moonves reportedly thought the move to oust Gifford, a longtime ally of his, was an attempt to gain more control of the CBS board on Redstone’s part.