Chloe Dykstra Reveals She Declined To Participate In Chris Hardwick Investigation

Actress Chloe Dykstra still has some reservations about how AMC conducted its investigation against Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick. In June 2018, Dkystra accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of sexual assault and emotional abuse; Hardwick is believed to be the ex that she referenced (he has denied the allegation of sexual assault). Hardwick has been cleared of wrongdoing by AMC following an internal investigation, and will be returning to Talking Dead. In a statement on Twitter, Dykstra writes that she did not participate in the investigation, by her own choice.