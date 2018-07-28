Chloe Dykstra Reveals She Declined To Participate In Chris Hardwick Investigation

Dykstra also writes that she didn’t receive the opportunities she wanted: to correct a false narrative to her family, friends, and fans, and to speak privately with her abuser. Dykstra says that this narrative was engineered to “hurt me and my career,” and she wishes that those around her knew “the truth.” She also writes that she texted him, but those texts were subsequently used in a “tabloid article” that, she alleges, were “chopped up and spun to discredit me.”