Update, June 17, 9:50 a.m. EST: AMC Networks released a statement about their projects with Chris Hardwick. The network is holding episodes of his show, Talking with Chris Hardwick, pending an investigation. In the meantime, Hardwick will not moderate panels for ACM and BBC America at Comic-Con.
“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”
NBC also released a statement Saturday, saying they are now reviewing Hardwick's role on The Wall. "These allegations about Chris Hardwick took us by surprise as we have had a positive working relationship with him. However, we take allegations of misconduct very seriously," the statement reads. "Production on The Wall does not begin until September, and in the meantime we are continuing to assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome."
This story was originally published on June 16, 2018.
Chris Hardwick is denying claims of sexual and physical abuse made by his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra. In a statement to Deadline on Friday night, Hardwick said that he was “heartbroken” by the allegations.
“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” Hardwick said. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”
Hardwick, who has been married to model Lydia Hearst since 2016, also said that he was “blindsided” by Dykstra’s post.
“I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. l was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her,” Hardwick said. “As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women.”
Since the essay’s release, some organizations affiliated with Hardwick have begun to distance themselves from him. Nerdist, the company that Hardwick started but is no longer involved with, released a statement via Twitter saying they were “shocked” by Dykstra’s allegations and scrubbed all mentions of him from the site.
But other networks connected to Hardwick have yet to make a statement. Hardwick is the host and a producer of AMC’s Talking Dead, the network's aftershow for their flagship series, The Walking Dead. He is launching season two of his late night talk show, Talking with Chris Hardwick, on June 17. The season has already taped episodes with Donald Glover, Chris Pratt, and Bill Hader. Hardwick is also the host and an executive producer on NBC’s The Wall, which was renewed for a third season in March, and is slated to moderate BBC America’s Doctor Who panel at Comic-Con in July.
Dykstra, who dated Hardwick from 2012 to 2014, did not mention Hardwick by name in the essay, but the details used in the piece to describe her abusive ex — which described him as someone who started as a “mildly successful podcaster” and eventually became “a powerhouse CEO of his own company” — led many to believe that it was referring to him.
Refinery29 have reached out to representatives for AMC, BBC America, and NBC for comment. We will update this post as more information becomes available.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
