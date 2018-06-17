“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” Hardwick said. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”