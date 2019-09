Every French Girl's Favorite Beauty Brand Is On Sale — But You'll Need To Act Fast

Every hour, twenty-two Americans give into an inner Parisian impulse, stepping out of their Brooklyn borough to find a fresh chocolate croissant and somewhere that sells a Caudalie Beauty Elixir. This statistic comes as no surprise to anyone who's ever experienced the simple luxury that is spritzing the soothing orange flower water facial mist over tired, greasy, mid-afternoon skin, but we can all agree that it's not an easy $49 to shell out every few months. (Or weeks, depending on your spritz frequency...)