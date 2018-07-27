Every French Girl's Favorite Beauty Brand Is On Sale — But You'll Need To Act Fast

Every hour, twenty-two Americans give into an inner Parisian impulse, stepping out of their Brooklyn borough to find a fresh chocolate croissant and somewhere that sells a Caudalie Beauty Elixir. This statistic comes as no surprise to anyone who's ever experienced the simple luxury that is spritzing the soothing orange flower water facial mist over tired, greasy, mid-afternoon skin, but we can all agree that it's not an easy $49 to shell out every few months. (Or weeks, depending on your spritz frequency...)
Luckily, today only, everything from the chic French brand is 30% off during SkinStore's one-day summer flash sale. And that's not the only good news: Other big brands are offering deals that will make your end-of-summer shopping so much simpler, meaning you can restock your favorite refreshing mist for just $12, while also saving big on a new mini Foreo vibrating cleanser and an editor-favorite powder sunscreen, all in one shopping cart.
Check out all the SkinStore Flash Friday deals, ahead. And buy now, because just like that second-day croissant, the sweet, sweet smell of savings won't stick around until tomorrow morning.