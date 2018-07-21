Amanda Seyfried & Her Mamma Mia! Co-Stars Got Matching R-Rated Tattoos

If there is anything you should know about Amanda Seyfried, it might just be that she has a very special connection to the word “minge.” Her Instagram handle is “@mingey,” and she has had “minge” tattooed on her foot for several years. And, depending on where you live in the world, Seyfried’s tattoo might register with you in different ways.
In an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday night, Seyfried set the record straight. She and her Mamma Mia! co-stars Rachel McDowall and Ashley Lilley all have the tattoo on their feet. In this case, it covers bases all across the board — as Seyfried sees it, her tattoo means something very sweet, something that some might consider dirty, and nothing all at once.
Advertisement
“It’s a term of endearment, and in England, it means ‘vagina,’” Seyfried said. “But in the U.S., which is where I spend most of my time, it just doesn’t mean anything. So we commemorated out friendship with ‘minge’ tattoos.”
Seyfried did say that Brits tend to roll their eyes at her foot when she’s in England.
“There’s a lot of judgment,” she said.
But, to her, that’s a small price to pay for the significance that the word “minge” really holds for her.
“It’s fine,” Seyfried said. “It means so much more to me than vagina.”
And, hey — that’s about as good a reason to get a tattoo as any.
Advertisement