At no point during their journey do Will and Tom find out what's happening in the world. At one point, there's a massive thunderstorm. Sheriffs and state troopers police the borders of towns and states, trying to deter interstate travel. (Will and Tom, with the help of that shotgun, mostly circumvent these checkpoints.) The internet is out; radio waves aren't working. One character in a small town points out that there are over 2,000 satellites in space — how did all of them go out at once? All of it is waving in the general direction of some amorphous apocalypse. There are swarms of pigeons flying in formation and a suggestion of global climate disaster á la 28 Days Later. Some things seem biblical, like a character named Jeremiah (Mark O'Brien) who warns that the disasters might be an act of war.