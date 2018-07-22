Happy Leo season, stargazers! We might not always pay attention to the sun (Leo's ruling planet), but it's subtly been bringing us a ton of new information about how to assess our lives. In other words, start paying attention.
Midweek, the moon will wax in Capricorn, leading up to it's visit in Aquarius over the weekend. While in the sign of the Water Bearer, the moon will create a perfect air of reflection and forethought for all the signs. And, in case you feel like moon-gazing on Friday night, this will be the first central or complete lunar eclipse in seven years!
This Thursday, Mercury will begin its retrograde in Leo at 1:02 a.m. EST. When Leo teams up with Mercury, it inspires us to react more passionately than we usually would. For more on the effects of a fire sign retrograde, check out our guide.