This is even worse when you realize Stan doesn’t make these pledges of fidelity because he wants to be with Angel. First, he tries to move back home with Patty, whose is aware of his NYC philandering. Patty is open to her husband’s return if Stan agrees to let go of his Manhattan career — the only status symbol he has left — and get a job close to home. That is the demand Stan can’t abide. So, he goes back to Angel because she wouldn’t ask him to give up his fancy skyscraper-set days. In fact, the most important part of Stan's offer to Angel is that they’ll get a house close to the city, and he’ll “take the train in” for work. This entire promise of love and devotion is a scam to protect Stan’s ego.