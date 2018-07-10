TV Loves Calling Out Cheaters Right Now

As Patty shares her greatest fears over her relationship with Stan, Angel does as well. Angel knows she is a character in this adulterous saga, so she isn’t worried about whether she matters in it. Rather, Angel merely wants to know if Stan loved her, like he said he did. That is the most important, and the most emotional, question she poses to Patty. Although Patty deflects the possibility, jumping into an interrogation over Angel’s gender, it’s obvious that is the only reason Angel is so comfortable sipping coffee with the wife of the man she fell for. Once Patty becomes more interested in attacking Angel's identity than an honest discussion over Stan’s inner life, Angel is rightly done with the entire scene.