Lauren Groff Gives The Perfect Response To The Work-Life Balance Question

It's not that she would never answer the question. Hearing the realities of pursuing a creative career through other people's experiences helps demystify the process for people already in the field as well as people hoping to get into it. Groff's issue with the question was that it is almost exclusively directed at women. It's indeed rare to find an interview with a successful man where they are asked how they make enough time for their kids and their career. The question underscores how as a culture, we still believe that the role of primary caregiver is placed squarely on the shoulders of women.