In Maid in Manhattan, Jennifer Lopez, a maid at a fancy hotel, pretends to be a wealthy, non-hotel employee in order to date Ralph Fiennes, a politician. The movie took the Cinderella fairytale and applied it to the hotel ecosystem.
Second Act, Lopez's comedy which will arrive later this year, isn't that different. Lopez plays a woman without a college degree frustrated by her career options. To get the career she wants, then, she pretends to have a different pedigree.
"I just wish we lived in a world where street smarts equal book smarts," Maya (Lopez) laments in the trailer, which dropped today. But, with a little internet magic, they can! A friend of hers revamps her Facebook and LinkedIn, and — voila! — Maya gets a job at Franklin and Clarke, a vaguely fancy company. Vanessa Hudgens plays her dedicated underling, Milo Ventimiglia plays Maya's dedicated husband, and real-life BFF Leah Remini plays her gruff best friend.
Watch the full trailer for Second Act, below.
