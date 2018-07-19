Story from Movies

Jennifer Lopez Fakes Her Way To The Top In The Trailer For Second Act

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
In Maid in Manhattan, Jennifer Lopez, a maid at a fancy hotel, pretends to be a wealthy, non-hotel employee in order to date Ralph Fiennes, a politician. The movie took the Cinderella fairytale and applied it to the hotel ecosystem.
Second Act, Lopez's comedy which will arrive later this year, isn't that different. Lopez plays a woman without a college degree frustrated by her career options. To get the career she wants, then, she pretends to have a different pedigree.
"I just wish we lived in a world where street smarts equal book smarts," Maya (Lopez) laments in the trailer, which dropped today. But, with a little internet magic, they can! A friend of hers revamps her Facebook and LinkedIn, and — voila! — Maya gets a job at Franklin and Clarke, a vaguely fancy company. Vanessa Hudgens plays her dedicated underling, Milo Ventimiglia plays Maya's dedicated husband, and real-life BFF Leah Remini plays her gruff best friend.
Advertisement
Watch the full trailer for Second Act, below.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Gaze Upon These Celebs' Impressive Holiday Decor
Jennifer Lopez's "Dinero" Debut Was Amazing
Why Jennifer Lopez Defended Cardi B

More from Movies

R29 Original Series