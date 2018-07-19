Jennifer Lopez Fakes Her Way To The Top In The Trailer For Second Act

"I just wish we lived in a world where street smarts equal book smarts," Maya (Lopez) laments in the trailer, which dropped today. But, with a little internet magic, they can! A friend of hers revamps her Facebook and LinkedIn, and — voila! — Maya gets a job at Franklin and Clarke, a vaguely fancy company. Vanessa Hudgens plays her dedicated underling, Milo Ventimiglia plays Maya's dedicated husband, and real-life BFF Leah Remini plays her gruff best friend.