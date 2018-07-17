It's worth noting that, while Uber and Lyft both perform background checks on its drivers, it's other passengers who are the biggest question marks. In reality, this kind of "stranger danger" isn't actually very different from sharing a bus or other mode of public transportation with a slew of unknown persons. Still, we're all extra vulnerable (or at least feel that way) when in the car with a bunch of strangers — and that concept just might make Ride the scariest flick of the year.