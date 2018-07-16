A Movie About An Insecure 13-Year-Old Girl With Acne Just Topped The Indie Box Office

Yet the fact is, we can only name so many films that are truly like Eighth Grade and Lady Bird, in that they give "regular" girls a shot at being the star of the story. It's quite rare to see two within a year's span. Hopefully the continued success of these movies has Hollywood realizing it needs to make room for the young girls just trying to figure things out. They may not save the world, but as anyone who has ever lived through middle school can attest, sometimes sheer survival is a win all on its own.