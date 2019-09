Did Kanye West Sabotage Teyana Taylor's Album? Teyana Weighs In

Taylor also claimed that she’d intended for the record to be a lot longer than 23 minutes. Indeed, she alleged that “Never Would Have Made It” should have included two additional verses. “I’ve got two whole other verses that didn’t make it,” Taylor said on an recent radio interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning. “The first verse was about my mom, the second verse was about [her daughter] Junie, and the third verse was just about anyone who ever doubted me...That didn’t make it, so all you hear is Junie’s voice in the background and then you hear the verse about my mom...I felt a way. I notice everything that was not done. That’s not the version that I heard.”