Did Kanye West Sabotage Teyana Taylor's Album? Teyana Weighs In

For a better clarity of my "publicized emotions" toward my album...I LOVE MY ALBUM and never said that I didnt AND BELIEVE IN MY ALBUM with all of me. My complaints never came from a place of anger but more so from a place of hurt that I felt that I owed the world more. After 5 years of patience I could have anticipated the culture would be hurt that all I had to offer them was 23 mins. I have a very loyal and active fan base that I'm extremely indebted to and that I am extremely dedicated to. Though a shortened version shocked me upon its released date i appreciate my brother Ye for helping me produce my most vulnerable, personal and soulful album to date. I think that our collaboration on this album shows and proves to add to the culture we creatives promise to push forward! I never meant for my passion to be mistaken for ungratefulness however i'm always open to agreeing to disagree, that doesnt take away from the bond I share with not only Ye but all of my G.O.O.D Music family. Yall know ima keep shit a buck! #KTSE and last but not least I want to thank everyone for the love and support of #KTSE! ?

