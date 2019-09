After Reportedly Killing A Major Sexual Harassment Story, Billboard CEO Steps Down

Walk, who was for a long time a prominent and respected name in the industry, resigned from his position in March after at least six women accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct spanning his career at Columbia, Epic, and Republic Records. In an emotional letter posted to her blog , Tristan Blake Coopersmith, one of the first women to come forward with allegations against Walk, accused him of hounding her with overtly sexual remarks. Once, she wrote, Walk physically pushed her onto his bed. Others told Rolling Stone they had similar experiences . (Walk "categorically denied" all of the allegations described in the article to Rolling Stone.)