How Political Is Ariana Grande Willing To Be? Very.

Ariana Grande is ready to cast her aloofness into the wind. Remember when she slunk into a donut shop and licked a few pastries, declaring, "I hate America"? Following that incident, Grande did what most celebrities would do: She removed herself from the public eye, opting for a "seen but not heard" persona. Now, though, things are different. Given the May 2017 tragedy in Manchester and America's general turmoil, Grande has morphed from pop icon to pop evangelist. Her next single from her upcoming album Sweetener is titled "God Is A Woman." Her first single, "No Tears Left To Cry," contains the lyric, "We're way too fly to partake in all this hate/We out here vibin.'" She is loudly a feminist. And now, she's getting political.
Speaking to Elle for the magazine's August issue, Grande shared her personal opinion on the current political state.
"Everyone has to have uncomfortable conversations with their relatives," she advises. "Instead of unfriending people on Facebook who share different political views, comment! Have a conversation! Try to spread the fucking light." (Her other single is called "The Light Is Coming.")
Later, when the interview asks Grande how she feels about stars who don't get political — presumably hinting at celebrities like Taylor Swift — Grande balks. "That’s wild to me," she says, adding, "There’s a lot of noise when you say anything about anything. But if I’m not going to say it, what’s the fucking point of being here?" Fighting words for fighting times.
She continues, "Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn’t mean I’m just going to shut up and sing my songs. I’m also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings; to be an ally and use my privilege to help educate people." The light is coming, y'all.
