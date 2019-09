How Political Is Ariana Grande Willing To Be? Very.

Ariana Grande is ready to cast her aloofness into the wind. Remember when she slunk into a donut shop and licked a few pastries , declaring, "I hate America"? Following that incident, Grande did what most celebrities would do: She removed herself from the public eye, opting for a "seen but not heard" persona. Now, though, things are different. Given the May 2017 tragedy in Manchester and America's general turmoil, Grande has morphed from pop icon to pop evangelist. Her next single from her upcoming album Sweetener is titled "God Is A Woman." Her first single, "No Tears Left To Cry," contains the lyric, "We're way too fly to partake in all this hate/We out here vibin.'" She is loudly a feminist. And now, she's getting political.