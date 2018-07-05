Taking A Chance On Love, Chance The Rapper Proposes To Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

On his 2016 album Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper said, "[I'm] trying to turn my baby mama to my fiancé." And, two years later, he did! This Fourth of July, the Chicago native proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley. Corley and Chance have a child together, a daughter named Kensli Bennett.
"Kirsten Katrina Corley," Chance says in a video posted to The Shade Room, "will you make me a man and be my wife?"
Their daughter, Kensli — a fixture on Chance's Isntagram — can be seen in the foreground.
Chance later tweeted simply, "She said yes," announcing the engagement to his followers.
Watch the full sweet video of his engagement, below.
