Picking out the perfect bottle of wine can be a bit daunting, which is why we sometimes just end up buying the one with the cutest label. Recently, we came across a wine whose label is offering more than just a good looks, however. Cocomero is a California rosé that has a scratch-n-sniff label, which actually smells like one of the key flavors featured inside the bottle.
The name C0comero literally translates to watermelon in Italian, which is very fitting because it's one of the rosé's most prominent tasting notes, along with rhubarb and honeysuckle. Cocomero's label has little pink watermelons all over it, and when you scratch it, you'll get a whiff of the same burst of watermelon that's in the rosé. This is one adorable label you can actually trust to deliver.
In addition to having watermelon, honeysuckle, and rhubarb tasting notes, Cocomero is also described as being light, dry, and juicy. The fruity rosé pairs well with sushi, shellfish, fruit, and warm afternoons. Cocomero is available through Winc, a wine subscription site; the 2017 vintage costs $15, and ships for free if you order four or more bottles. If only all wine labels were scratch-n-sniff, we'd never have trouble deciding on a bottle.
