Dr. Pimple Popper Is Looking For New Zits To Pop — & There's Cash Involved

Some people dream of being on The Bachelor. Others, The Voice. But after seeing countless Dr. Pimple Popper videos on YouTube and the Dr. Pimple Popper special ahead of the debut of her eponymous show on TLC next month, we’ve found ourselves fantasizing about being treated by the derm — no matter how big or small our zits. (Call us weird, but given her completely non judgmental bedside manner and incredible skin-clearing skills, we’d take a complexion upgrade over competitive challenges any day.)
Now, we have the chance to not only be seen by Dr. Sandra Lee, but actually be on the show, thanks to an open casting call that’s going down right now.
Those with severe blackheads and acne, lipoma, cysts, large growths, or undiagnosed skin conditions can apply to be seen by the MD herself (and a viewing audience of millions of other skin nerds) by emailing a selfie and photo of the skin condition, along with a short description of how it has affected their everyday life. Candidates selected to be on the show will receive travel, accommodations, and medical care by the derm. Shooting starts early July and applicants from all over the country are being considered.
Those chosen won’t just have their physical symptoms addressed; most will also give camera crews access into their everyday lives via a hometown tour, where family and friends may weigh in on pre- and post- treatment effects.
But if you yourself don't have a skin condition that needs draining, extracting,or removing, the show is also offering a $500 finders fee for those who refer a candidate who becomes cast in the show. Can you think of a better time to approach your dad about that random thing on his back? Us neither.
Dr. Pimple Popper premieres Wednesday, July 11 at 10/9c
