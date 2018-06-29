Dr. Pimple Popper Is Looking For New Zits To Pop — & There's Cash Involved

Those with severe blackheads and acne, lipoma, cysts, large growths, or undiagnosed skin conditions can apply to be seen by the MD herself (and a viewing audience of millions of other skin nerds) bya selfie and photo of the skin condition, along with a short description of how it has affected their everyday life. Candidates selected to be on the show will receive travel, accommodations, and medical care by the derm. Shooting starts early July and applicants from all over the country are being considered.