Before Matthew Knowles, There Was Joe Jackson

Momagers like Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid are all the rage right now. But some of the most successful artists and athletes of all time were pushed to stardom by their controversial fathers. Richard Williams coached his daughters Venus and Serena into a level of athleticism that the world had never seen before in tennis. And then there is Matthew Knowles, who can take credit for grooming Beyoncé into the entertainment powerhouse she is. He supervised rehearsals, performances, vocal training and branding for his oldest daughter from the time she was a child member of the group Girl’s Tyme. Despite the tumultuous relationship between Matthew and Tina (then Knowles, now Lawson) that ultimately led to their divorce in 2011, his eye for talent was unmistakable. He not only taught Bey much of what she knows about the industry, but her younger sister Solange and Destiny’s Child bandmates (including Kelly Rowland) have also benefited from his guidance. Before there was a Matthew Knowles, however, there was Joe Jackson.