Before Matthew Knowles, There Was Joe Jackson

It goes without saying that Michael and Janet Jackson went on to become superstars. Both Michael and Janet went on the record to say that their father's harsh parenting and management style was both a source of trauma and the reason for their monumental success. Despite years of estrangement, Joe joined Janet at the 2015 BET Awards when she was accepted her Ultimate Icon Award. In 2002, he was awarded a proclamation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the Best Entertainment Manager Of All Time, and was also inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame (his birth state) in 2011.