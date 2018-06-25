Trader Joe's Has A New Mixed Nut Non-Dairy Milk

In the past several months, it has been proven that "milk" can be made out of almost any type of nut or seed. Because of that, we're hardly ever surprised anymore when a brand releases a new, never-before-seen kind of dairy-free milk. However, Trader Joe's recently started selling a plant-based beverage that totally changed our jaded attitude toward non-dairy milks. What makes the new milk so special? It's made with not one but THREE different types of nuts. TJ's is now selling Unsweetened Almond, Cashew, and Macadamia Nut beverage, Live Kindly reports.
Though we've seen almond milk, cashew milk, macadamia nut milk, and more sold separately, this is the first time we've them all combined into one drink. Given that plant-based beverages are all the rage right now, this new Trader Joe's find is undeniably exciting.
Though we haven't spotted the nut-centric beverage in stores ourselves yet, cartons of it have already started to popup in Instagram photos. @traderjoespro posted a zoomed-in picture of the front of the new drink's carton, which details that the drink is not just lactose free and dairy free like many dairy milk alternatives. This one is also gluten free, soy free, and vegan. The user was shopping at the TJ's location in Santa Ana, California, and there, the 32-ounce carton cost $2.29.
Another Instagram user, who goes by the name @onceuponapumpkin, reviewed Trader Joe's newly release Unsweetened Almond, Cashew, and Macadamia Nut Beverage. In the caption of her photo of the carton, she wrote, "Heading to brunch in a couple of hours but am pre gaming it with this latte made with this new milk I found at Trader Joe’s! IT'S GOOD, creamy and nutty."
Since creaminess is something a lot of consumers say is missing from many plant-based milks, this review makes us hopeful. Based on her latte photo, it looks like the new beverage froths pretty well too, which is another common feature consumers look for in dairy-free milks. The nutty flavor, on the other hand, might be a drawback depending on the drinker since many prefer a more neutral taste. We suppose we'll just have to try Trader Joe's new mixed nut beverage ourselves.
