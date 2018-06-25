Twitter Is Pissed About How The BET Awards Treated Ella Mai

“Boo’d Up” is the latest viral hit to take over people’s parties, car stereos, and the charts. The single is sweeping the country with infectious fever, and it’s safe to say that the artist responsible for it, newcomer Ella Mai, has become a hot commodity. The London-born singer announced the Boo’d Up summer tour will hit the U.S. in August. And viewers of Sunday’s BET Awards were able to get a preview of the show when Ella Mai hit the stage to perform. But it was just a small preview.
And not everyone is happy with how the singer was slotted into evening’s lineup. Ella Mai was relegated to the smaller stage, sponsored by Nissan. The Nissan Stage had been occupied all night by smaller acts and newcomers. And while the “Boo’d Up” singer is a fresh face, her song is certified platinum and has been on the Billboard charts for 11 weeks. Many fans felt that the success of her single warranted more screen time. At the very least, they thought she should have been allowed to perform on the main stage. And they let their feelings be known on Twitter.
Advertisement
Why they got Ella Mai on this Nissan stage #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ixJDezso4t— Kal ? (@kal_mont) June 25, 2018
#BETAwards did not put Ella Mai on that little ass Nissan stage! She has the biggest song out right now. Put some RESPECT on her name!!!— Brian (@BlkLawMan) June 25, 2018
Boo'd Up is played enough for Ella Mai to have been able to perform on the big stage. #BETAwards— Queenteree (@Teree) June 25, 2018
So this @BET hiphop awards ? How the fuck is @ellamai not on the Main stage #1 black record in the country ??♂️— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) June 25, 2018
They played Ella Mai .. baby girl went platinum &’ they decide to put her on that tiny Nissan stage . #BetAwards pic.twitter.com/CC7Byk2FcM— shaay (@chillshaay) June 25, 2018
To make matters worse, her performance was cut short in favor of advertising dollars. The audio of her performance was faded out as commercials played, and the show transitioned to other acts. Clearly, Ella Mai is not getting the respect on her name that she deserves.
Did they just cut off Ella Mai's performance?? The audacity... #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Xuh1VipmiS— ?Scottie? (@Issa_Scottie) June 25, 2018
I KNOW THEY DID NOT JUST CUT TO COMMERCIAL DURING ELLA MAI’S PERFORMANCE ‼️‼️?#BETAwards— Tyler??? (@901_trillbill) June 25, 2018
It's possible that Ella Mai may not have put together an extravagant enough performance to warrant the big stage treatment. Nicki Minaj had not one but two stage set-ups during her performance. The stage was set up like a Philly street corner during Meek Mill's set. Ella Mai's greenness could have meant that she wasn't ready for the big stage.
Advertisement