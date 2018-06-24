Do Blondes Have More Fun? Ask Charlie Puth

The 26-year-old singer debuted a new platinum blonde look at the Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles on Friday (that aired Saturday night), rocking the cut on the red carpet before taking the stage for the first televised performance of his new single “The Way I Am,” off of his second album, Voicenotes.
He took to Instagram the next day, posting a selfie captioned, “I really like the show Billions.” (Us, too, Charlie.)
The hair style has proven to be pretty polarizing among fans, with the photo racking up over a million likes and tens of thousands of comments. One fan even commented “Justin Bieber?” — which is only a tiny bit awkward, considering the fact that Puth once erratically yelled, “Fuck you, Justin Bieber” onstage, sparking a short-lived feud between the two pop crooners.
Puth will be taking the new look on tour this summer in support of Voicenotes, which the singer is endearingly excited about. In an interview with People, Puth opened up about the making of Voicenotes, which was named after the iPhone app he used to record part of the album.
“For so long, everyone’s had these misconceptions about me and I’ve kind of put my whole personality and heart into this music, so I’m excited for people to get to know the real me,” he told People. “I was unapologetically myself in this album. I was just tired of faking it.”
Voicenotes, by the way, is a banger of a record, racking up critical acclaim as a marked evolution from his over-saccharine “See You Again” days — which many suggest is due to the fact that, well, Puth did some growing up since he first got on the map about four years ago.
Puth’s North American Voicenotes tour kicks off on July 11.
