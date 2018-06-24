One of the surefire paths to “success” on The Bachelor/ette is being vulnerable. “Putting yourself out there,” in show parlance, because in eight short weeks, someone is expecting a proposal. On Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, she is demanding that her suitors unload their entire life stories to her during their dates — and who could blame her? Kufrin has already been burned by Arie Luyendyk, Jr., a known knucklehead (Chris Harrison’s words, not ours!), and she is taking no chances with her current crop of gents. Luckily, Garrett Yrigoyen is enthusiastic, and recently revealed to Kufrin that he was once a married man...and was divorced six months later. Yrigoyen is arguably the show’s frontrunner. He’s also a suspected alt-right sympathizer.
Advertisement
The internet, being the most, managed to track down evidence of the doomed marriage. A video of Yrigoyen’s 2015 wedding to ex-wife Kayla Cunningham has surfaced, and if we’re being honest, it’s kind of adorable. There’s all the familiar millennial wedding fare, like Cunningham’s spaghetti-strap gown and crystal garlands. A crane shot of the kissing couple shows off their serious video budget, and a rustic wooden sign instructs guests to use the Instagram hashtag #YrigoyenWedding if they post phone pics. How 2015. The happy couple is shown smashing each other’s faces with cake, though no one actually got messy. Friends and family bumped around on the dance floor, open bar drinks in hand. And don’t worry, mason jars also make an appearance — we can’t have a wedding in the 21st century with them.
It’s cute to watch — if can get past the realization that the newlyweds would be separated within two months; the divorce was finalized six months after the wedding.
In a one-on-one conversation with Kufrin, Yrigoyen explains their strife was largely based on Cunningham being “emotionally abusive.” While we don’t know the details of their relationship, we raise an eyebrow when men blame their relationships failures solely on their partners. Combined with Yrigoyen’s questionable social media usage, we’re spinning those red flags like the color guard. Kufrin, call us if you need some advice. We’re not going to let another Bachelor contestant break your heart on TV. You can watch the video below.
Advertisement