Celebrities often feel pressure to be everything to everyone, as if their public persona is somehow separate from their identity and. It’s not fair to them, but for some reason we as the general public expect that. Not Rogen. He realized that this was his chance to speak his mind. “I said, ‘No way man,’” It could have ended there. Rogen could have refused the selfie and walked away, but instead he continued. “I couldn’t stop. I said, ‘Furthermore, I hate what you’re doing to the country at this moment, and I count the days until you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have,’” he said amidst a cheering studio audience who applauded as if to say, “You said what we were all thinking.”