It’s rare that we get the opportunity to speak directly to the person we disagree with , especially when they are a political leader. Often, it feels as though there is an insurmountable distance between everyday people and the people who claim to act in their best interest. Even if we do, it is unlikely that we’ll be able to articulate exactly what we’re thinking because the moment is so fleeting. This is part of why Twitter and Facebook become such hotbeds for political rants. We have very few ways to express our opinions to the decision makers in our country, and even when we do, they don’t always listen. We type it out into the impersonal void because it is unlikely that we will get the chance to say that we disagree with them to their faces. We live for moments like this because it is someone getting to do what we can’t.