Dozens Of 8th Graders Pass On Taking A Photo With House Speaker Paul Ryan

Matthew’s mother, a public school librarian, expressed her thoughts about her son's choice in a Facebook post saying, "I’m proud of him, and I’m proud of the other students that chose to exercise their constitutional rights and did so in a respectful manner." She expanded on her thoughts in a message to the Village Green, "My son does not believe in the policies that Speaker Ryan believes and does not want to be associated in any way with him or his policies," Malespina continued. "It is his right as a citizen to do so and I commend him and his fellow students for doing so in a respectful way. Listen to the children they get it."