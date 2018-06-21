Ardern’s partner, Clarke Gayford, will also be a stay-at-home dad. Gayford and Ardern discussed at length who will carry the brunt of the child rearing duties and both came to the conclusion it would make more sense for her partner, who is the host of a fishing documentary show called Fish of the Day, to remain at home. He told The AM Show of his enthusiasm on embarking in this new role and said he looks forward to joining “dad groups”. While he carries the title of New Zealand’s First Man, he will now also carry the unofficial title of woke bae.