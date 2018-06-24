It's summertime and the livin’ is… far from easy. But you already knew that, didn’t you? Welcome to your summer of review & re-do! Think of the current skies as summer school. Maybe you just squeaked by during your last round of exams, and your teachers (aka the planets) are giving you an opportunity to check your work and see where you can perform better. Sounds good, right? Well, there are a few catches this week that will make this review a little uncomfortable.
For one thing, Saturn in Capricorn is looking for some accountability on promises you made back in December. He’ll be having some stern conversations with the sun and the moon about just how much work has to be re-done in order to meet his standards. I like to think of Saturn as Severus Snape (an actual Capricorn, btw). He’s not particularly charming or pleasant, but at the end of the day, he totally respects hard work. So, use this week to sit with Saturn as you review your exams (aka your life) together.
He’ll probably have something rude and soul-crushing to say to you, but take it in stride. If you heed the advice that’s given and get to work revising parts of your life now, you’ll be in a much better position when faced with similar challenges down the road. Keep in mind that this isn’t the time for foolish wand waving, okay? When we have so many retrograde planets above our heads (Mars as of June 26, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto and Mercury to follow suit next month) pushing forward is counterintuitive. Look back and explore whether you’re satisfied with the results your past actions have yielded? Yes? No? Maybe so? You have time to make sense of it all.
So bust out your highlighters and scrap paper to take notes. And try not to take any of the criticism too personally, because Saturn has a way of creating sadness if we’re not productive with his critiques. Trust that you can and will do better, because ultimately it will lead to a more fulfilling life. Use that Cancer and Capricorn energy to your advantage to get things done. Sound good? Good. Let’s go!