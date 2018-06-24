He’ll probably have something rude and soul-crushing to say to you, but take it in stride. If you heed the advice that’s given and get to work revising parts of your life now, you’ll be in a much better position when faced with similar challenges down the road. Keep in mind that this isn’t the time for foolish wand waving, okay? When we have so many retrograde planets above our heads (Mars as of 26th June, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto and Mercury to follow suit next month), pushing forward is counterintuitive. Look back and explore whether you’re satisfied with the results your past actions have yielded. Yes? No? Maybe so? You have time to make sense of it all.