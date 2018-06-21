Here's How To Get Free Frozen Lemonade At Dunkin' Donuts Today

Today is the official first day of summer, and as it’s the hottest season of the year, you know you’re going to need a refreshing treat. Dunkin' Donuts has you covered. In honor of the summer solstice, the coffee and doughnut chain is giving out Frozen Lemonades for free.
Frozen Lemonade is Dunkin' Donuts' newest beverage so the chain is offering customers a chance to cool off with it for free on the longest day of the year. The new Frozen Lemonade is available in two flavors, original and strawberry. The former is a nice shade of pale yellow, while the latter looks a whole lot like a version of frosé that's actually appropriate to drink in the morning or midday. Side-by-side shots of these summery-colored drinks are sure to pop on your Instagram feed and both will be available all season long.
Stop by participating Dunkin' Donuts locations today, June 21, 2018, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a free 3.5-ounce sample of the new frozen lemonades. You'll be able to decide which flavor you want to become your go-to hot weather pick-me-up without even opening your wallet.
