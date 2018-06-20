While anger about family separations raged on, Melania Trump hosted Queen Letizia of Spain for tea at the White House on Tuesday. "Queen Letizia & I enjoyed tea & time together focusing on the ways we can positively impact children," said a tweet her office posted later in the evening. The visit was part of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's five-day trip to the U.S.
Unfortunately, we never found out what, specifically, the two women discussed when it comes to positively impacting children. (We reached out to the White House and haven't yet heard back.) The rest of the country was talking about the Trump administration's cruel and inhumane policy of tearing children away from their parents and throwing babies in jail. Hopefully the subject came up at least once.
In contrast to the U.S., Spain recently welcomed 600 migrants from Africa who were turned away by Italy and Malta, among them 123 unaccompanied minors and seven pregnant women. After a harrowing 800-mile journey, all of them are entitled to request asylum given the special circumstances of the case. "It was a ship adrift, unable to dock anywhere, with people at the end of their tether, almost out of fuel and food, with children and pregnant women on board," said a spokesperson at Spain's Interior Ministry.
"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," the statement reads. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."
Instead of making a strong statement, she waffled. Now, the GOP is waffling on how to fix the situation it created. And when you try to stay out of the issue and don't take a stance, you end up alone. Which is why this photo, taken during the Spanish royals' visit, is so emblematic of Melania.
According to the Associated Press, President Trump said he'll be "signing something" that will end the family separation policy he himself instituted.
