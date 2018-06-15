Let's Put Some Respect On Liberty Van Zandt's Name, Degrassi Fans

Please remember, Liberty, an actual teenager, is juggling all of these crises while growing a human being inside of her body. Liberty is a survivor. This is why, amid all the catastrophes around her, Liberty decides to give up her baby with J.T. baby for adoption, only holding her son for one moment before handing him over to his new family. Then, by the end of the season with Liberty’s pregnancy, she and J.T., who eventually reconcile as friends, are forced to come to terms with the news that their biological son is moving to America with his new adoptive family. In an effort to make this news a little less gutting, Liberty decides to put together a memory box for her son with J.T.'s help. This way the little boy might grow up in an entirely different country, but he'll at least be able to remember his biological parents.