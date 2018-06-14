As someone who hasn't seen Hereditary, I can still listen to Janelle Monáe's "Make Me Feel" while feeling nothing but hope and optimism for the summer ahead. The same cannot be said for those who have timidly exited the movie theater after watching Toni Collette and Alex Wolff's latest horror movie. The buzzed-about film appears to get under your skin in more ways than one, but perhaps its worst side effect is that it means you can't listen to the percussion of Monáe's feel-good, groove-tastic hit of the summer without being reminded of a particular recurring noise in the film that is keeping everyone up at night.
This noise, which is made throughout by Charlie (Milly Shapiro), was already causing problems in movie theaters with audience members making it themselves to scare unsuspecting fellow patrons, but it turns out this particular horror is following everyone home.
"As much I loved Hereditary, I will never forgive it for forcing me to remove Janelle Monae's 'Make Me Feel' from my 2018 playlist," one fan wrote.
"I love how Hereditary and Janelle Monae's 'Make Me Feel' both prominently feature the sound of a tongue clicking off the roof of a mouth, and now I can't listen to my favorite feel good song of the summer without a part of me feeling deeply uneasy," another wrote.
To prove it, here's the trailer for Hereditary, which features the aforementioned "clucking" a number of times throughout.
And here's Janelle Monáe's song "Make Me Feel."
I can definitely hear the similarities, but being a Hereditary-virgin, I'm still immune to its effects. Don't mind me as I soak up as many listens to this song as I can before I finally gather the courage to head to the theater.
