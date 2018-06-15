How An Un-Sporty Gay Dad Connects With His Jock-In-Training Son

Lately, Lucas has been delving deeper into my disinterest in athletics. I am always honest with him, but these moments are challenging. I'm proud of my journey and the adult I have become — but also must admit my shortcomings. Lucas has started teasing me, too, which I both love and hate (welcome to parenthood). In March, we went to an Upper West Side seder and sat across from two guys in their mid-twenties who’d rowed crew at Yale and who kept disappearing from the table to sneak time in front of the Kansas-Villanova basketball game. Lucas was delighted to join his new role models. "Papa," he said, "Villanova is winning. That's 'Vill-a-no-va'."