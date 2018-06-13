Jamie Foxx Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Jamie Foxx has denied an accusation of sexual misconduct stemming from an alleged incident his accuser says took place in Las Vegas in 2002.
Per TMZ, an unnamed woman has come forward to allege that the Django Unchained star retaliated against her when she refused to perform oral sex on him. According to TMZ, who spoke with law enforcement on the matter, the woman alleges that Foxx "struck her in the face with his penis" after she refused to participate in the sex act.
Upon returning home to Los Angeles after the alleged incident, the woman claims she went to the hospital to be treated for a "severe panic attack."
Advertisement
In a statement, Foxx's lawyer Allison Hart told TMZ that Foxx will pursue legal action against the woman:
"Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman's absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story."
Hart continues, "The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened."
Per TMZ, the Las Vegas Police Department is treating the case as an "open investigation." Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Foxx for comment and will update this post should we hear back.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement