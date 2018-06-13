Ariana Grande is in love! Or, you know, whatever it's called when you're weeks-deep into a hyper-fast-track relationship with a gangly comedian. Reports emerged in late May that Grande, a singing, walking ponytail, was dating Pete Davidson, a 24-year-old featured player on Saturday Night Live. Then, they confirmed the dating rumors by posing in Hogwarts robes for a photograph posted to Instagram. Social media couple-y behavior followed. They comment on each other's photos. Per Grande herself, her Instagram has become a "Pete Davidson fan account." The young, sparkly celebrities are in love, and they don't care who knows it. This week, news broke that the couple is engaged, which means Ariana Grande is on a whole new level.
Because Grande and Davidson were both relatively private celebrities (until recently), we don't know much about their love philosophies. But! We have one giant clue: the musical output of Grande. The multi-platinum pop star may have a doe-eyed innocent public persona, but her music tells another story. In her songs, she's brashly sexy. She's impulsive. She's bold. In Grande's music, love is fun. It's a guilty pleasure, almost. It's out here vibing. Which might explain why she's already vibing with (and marrying) Pete Davidson.
Let me prove it to you.