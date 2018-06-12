Rifle Paper Co.'s Iconic Designs Are Coming To Water Bottles & Tumblers

You would probably expect a brand called Rifle Paper Co. to create, well, paper products, and it did start out that way. For almost 10 years, the company has been known for putting adorable designs onto stationary, planners, and even wallpaper, but recently, the brand has also put its patterns on sneakers, aprons, and bags, through various collaborations with other companies. Next, Rifle Paper Co is getting into the water bottle game. One June 13, a collection of six canteens and tumblers will be released thanks to the brands most recent collaboration with Corkcicle.
After exploring a few different realms beyond paper products, Rifle Paper Co. "wanted to get more into hydration," according to a press release. With its shared focus on "high design products," Corkcicle was the perfect fit. Together, the two companies have created six items — three 16-ounce canteens and three 16-ounce tumblers — featuring three different motifs. Fans of Rifle Paper Co. will likely recognize the iconic floral prints.