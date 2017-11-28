How Anna Bond Turned A $10,000 Dream Into A Million-Dollar Business

How has your career and business changed since you had a baby? Do you find your ambition and goals have changed? Have your priorities shifted?

"I wouldn’t say that my ambitions or goals have changed for the business. If anything, they have only grown since I had my son. However, my priorities certainly have shifted. My family comes first. I no longer have the capacity to pull an all-nighter to hit a deadline or work all weekend on a new collection. I am forced, in a good way, to delegate and use my time at the office much more wisely in order to have as much time as possible with my family. My hope, and I think it is true, is that the business wouldn’t be affected by the changes in my personal life. It just forced me to work in a different way in order to keep the business growing at the same pace."