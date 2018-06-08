Asia Argento Shares Heartbreaking Statement On Anthony Bourdain's Sudden Death

Hours after CNN confirmed that Anthony Bourdain died by suicide in a hotel room in France, the chef's girlfriend, actress and #MeToo activist Asia Argento, has shared her first public statement.
"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."
Bourdain was found by his friend, chef Eric Ripert, early on Friday morning in his hotel room in Strasbourg. The 61-year-old was in the city filming segments for his Emmy-winning CNN series, Parts Unknown. Argento and Bourdain had recently been in Hong Kong together filming another episode of the series, which is in its eleventh season.
The couple first debuted their relationship on Instagram in May of 2017 after spending time together in Rome. A few months into their relationship, the Harvey Weinstein allegations came to light. Bourdain and Argento appeared as a united front, speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. He was fiercely protective of his girlfriend, and supportive of all women that came forward as part of the #MeToo movement.
Previously Bourdain was married to MMA fighter Ottavia Busia with whom he shares an 11-year-old daughter with, Ariane.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
