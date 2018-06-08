Story from Pop Culture

David & Victoria Beckham Respond To "Bizarre" Split Rumors

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
No, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are not breaking up. The couple have been plagued by breakup rumors as of late, and they aren't having it.
"This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time," the couple said in a joint statement provided to The Sun. They also, according to the Mirror, called the rumors a "crock of shit."
"This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time," they continued.
Rumors emerged this week on Twitter, actually — not from a news source. The rumors were intense. According to one Twitter user, the word was that they were getting a divorce because David had an affair with Harper Beckham's teacher.
"Why do I keep hearing David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are getting a divorce because he’s having a baby with their daughters teacher what is happening," one Twitter user wondered.
Another user shared a screengrab of an email which alleged that news of the divorce would break in the next few days (a.k.a. this weekend).
All of this is purely speculative, and, rest assured, the Beckhams have said their piece: It's all a crock of shit.
