No, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are not breaking up. The couple have been plagued by breakup rumours as of late, and they aren't having it.
"This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time," the couple said in a joint statement provided to The Sun. They also, according to the Mirror, called the rumours a "crock of shit."
Rumours emerged this week on Twitter, actually — not from a news source. The rumours were intense. According to one Twitter user, the word was that they were getting a divorce because David had an affair with Harper Beckham's teacher.
"Why do I keep hearing David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are getting a divorce because he’s having a baby with their daughters teacher what is happening," one Twitter user wondered.
Why do I keep hearing David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are getting a divorce because he’s having a baby with their daughters teacher what is happening I’m lost help— Lana ??✨ (@yahelwe_) June 8, 2018
Another user shared a screengrab of an email which alleged that news of the divorce would break in the next few days (a.k.a. this weekend).
All of this is purely speculative, and, rest assured, the Beckhams have said their piece: It's all a crock of shit.
