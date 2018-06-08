Sure, Huckabee's ousting, the handful of country singers who have come out, and the increase in pro-gay lyrics may make it feel like country music has made a 180-degree turn. But let's not forget that Huckabee was appointed in the first place. The CMA looked past his hate speech long enough to give him a position of power on their foundation, however short-lived it was. The country artists who are singing about queer people still occupy a minority, and we've yet to see any country star come out as transgender or gender non-conforming. Life isn't perfect for LGBTQ+ country music singers or fans, but the tides are changing. "There is always going to be a conservative mindset out there, especially in country music," Musgraves previously told Refinery29. "And that's totally fine, to each their own. But there should be room for everyone."