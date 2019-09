How Country Music Became A Safe(r) Space For LGBTQ+ Artists

In 2014 Kacey Musgraves won the Country Music Associations' (CMA) Song Of The Year award for her song "Follow Your Arrow," which she wrote along with two out country songwriters, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. "Do you guys realise what this means for country music?" she said in her acceptance speech , referring in part to pro-gay lyrics like: kiss lots of boys, or kiss lots of girls, if that's something you're into and love who you love, 'cause you just get so many trips 'round the sun. Many people take Musgrave's win as a sign of increasing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in country music. And other straight country singers have since taken similar stances in their music. Luke Bryan's 2017 song "Most People Are Good" includes a line that says, I believe you love who you love, ain't nothing you should ever be ashamed of. Brothers Osborne included a gay couple in their music video for "Stay A Little Longer" (and they even get to kiss like all the other couples). Artists like Musgraves and Cam have written love letters to the LGBTQ+ community to show their support. And many straight country singers recently performed at GLAAD and Ty Herndon’s Concert for Love and Acceptance , a pro-LGBTQ+ country music concert that follows the CMT Music Awards.